Southern Punjab Beat Sindh By 34 Runs In National T20 Cup

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 11:10 PM

Southern Punjab beat Sindh by 34 runs in National T20 Cup

Southern Punjab beat Sindh by 34 runs in their National T-20 Cup match here at Iqbal Stadium on Monday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Southern Punjab beat Sindh by 34 runs in their National T-20 Cup match here at Iqbal Stadium on Monday.

Southern Punjab won the toss and elected to bat but the decision could not yield positive results as three batsmen including openers Shan Masood and Mohammad Hafeez and Sohaib Maqsood returned to pavilion without scoring any run. Wahab Raiz and Shoaib Malik tried to consolidate and took the score to 77. Wahab Riaz scored 41 runs on 30 balls with 3 fours and 2 sixes. Shoaib Malik made 38, Saif Badar 4, Amer Yamin 27, Bilawal Bhatti 24. Zahid Mahmood remained not out on 5 while Umar siddiq was dismissed without scoring any run. Sohail Khan was the pick of bowlers grabbing 4 wickets for 15 runs while Anwar Ali took 3 and Kashif Bhatti 2 wickets.

Chasing a relatively achievable target of 149, Sindh were all out on 114 runs in 17.4 overs as 8 batsmen failed to enter into double figures. Only Asad Shafiq and Sarfraz Ahmed put up some resistance. Asad was dismissed on 25 while Sarfraz Ahmed scored 45 runs on 30 balls with 3 fours and 1 six.

Zahid Mahmood and Abdul Hafeez picked up 4 wickets each while Mohammad Irfan and Amer Yamin took one wicket each.

Mohammad Hafeez was declared man of the match.

Scores in brief: Southern Punjab 148/9, 20 overs (Wahab Riaz 41, Shoaib Malik 38; Sohail Khan 4-15, Anwar Ali 3-21) Sindh 114/10, 17.4 overs (Sarfraz 45, Asad Shafiq 25; Zahid Mahmood 4-21, Mohammad Hafeez 4-24).

