Southern Punjab Cricket Championship concludes

RAJANPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :First of its kind the Southern Punjab Cricket Championship concluded in Dera Ghazi Khan with pomp and show on Monday.

Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha, DC Muhammad Anwar, former Health Advisor MPA Muhammad Hanif Pitafi and Divisional Sports Officer Atta ur Rehman awarded trophies, memorial shields and appreciation certificates among the winner and performers of the sports.

In exhibition match, DC eleven defeated Commissioner eleven by eight wickets.

The championship finished with elaborate closing ceremony at floodlights cricket stadium.

Ghoomer (dance) party offered warm welcome to players hailing from 12 boys high and higher secondary school with distinguishing guests.

High School Number.1 won the title of champion by defeating Choti Zirin.

Speaking on the occasion after the match, they said games gave lesson of patience and tolerance in one's personality as well as society as a whole.

MPA Hanif Pitafi said Punjab government was working hard to promote sports in the district with elsewhere across the province.