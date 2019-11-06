UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Southern Punjab Dominate Balochistan On Day Two

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 12:36 PM

Southern Punjab dominate Balochistan on day two

Southern Punjab continued their domination over Balochistan on day two of the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy sixth-round fixture at Quetta’s Bugti Stadium

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019) Southern Punjab continued their domination over Balochistan on day two of the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy sixth-round fixture at Quetta’s Bugti Stadium.

In a contest being live-streamed on PCB’s YouTube channel, Southern Punjab set up a mammoth first innings score of 502 all-out in 129.3 after resuming their innings on 296 for one.

Sami Aslam, who targeted his second double-century of the season by finishing the last day’s play on 149 not out, added 19 runs to his score before he was dismissed on 168.

The left-handed opener stayed at the crease for 292 balls and cracked 15 fours and two sixes.

Adnan Akmal, batting at six, built on the solid work that the openers had done yesterday - with a 283-run opening-stand, in which Umar Siddique scored 130 - with an aggressive 80.

The wicketkeeper-batsman cracked 11 fours and a six in his 86-ball stay at the crease, helping the batting side to cross the 400-run mark in 110 overs and gain maximum batting points (5).

With 41 from 50 balls, Abdul Rehman Muzamil, who batted at number four, was the other notable run-getter in the innings.

The bulk of the Southern Punjab’s wickets were shared between Mohammad Asghar and Amad Butt.

Asghar, the left-arm spinner, recorded his seventh five-wicket haul in the format with five for 130 in 31.3 overs.

Right-arm medium-fast Amad took four wickets for 103 runs in 24 overs.

Balochistan bagged one bowling point for having Southern Punjab five down by the end of 110 overs.

In their reply, Balochistan were 37 for one in 12.4 overs when stumps were drawn.

Azeem Ghumman and Imran Butt, who scored a double-century in his side’s last round fixture against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, batted at eight and 19 respectively.

After hitting two fours, Awais Zia (nine off eight) fell to Irfan jnr.

Scores in brief:

Southern Punjab 502 all-out, 129.3 overs (Sami Aslam 168, Umar Siddique 130, Adnan Akmal 80, Abdul Rehman Muzamil 41, Sohaib Maqsood 36, Mohammad Irfan 23; Mohammad Asghar 5-130; Amad Butt 4-103)

Balochistan 37-1, 12.4 overs (Imran Butt 19; Irfan jnr 1-15)

Related Topics

Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Awais Zia Mohammad Irfan Sohaib Maqsood Adnan Akmal Sami Aslam Amad Butt Imran Butt Mohammad Asghar YouTube From

Recent Stories

Rear Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi Takes Over Coastal ..

23 minutes ago

PTI government wants peaceful resolution of protes ..

6 minutes ago

Up to 50 Syrian Servicemen to Get Rehabilitation T ..

7 minutes ago

Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action

7 minutes ago

Sindh 147 for three after Omair Bin Yousaf’s hal ..

30 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Agha, Zaryab, Ikhla ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.