Southern Punjab Fined For Maintaining Slow Over-rate

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 05:37 PM

Southern Punjab fined for maintaining slow over-rate

Southern Punjab have been fined PKR 32,000 for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Pakistan Cup match against Central Punjab at the State Bank Stadium on Thursday

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020) Southern Punjab have been fined PKR 32,000 for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Pakistan Cup match against Central Punjab at the State Bank Stadium on Thursday.

Southern Punjab were three overs short of their target after taking into account time allowances and, as such, were charged under Article 2.

22 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel that deals with minimum over-rate offences.

Southern Punjab captain Hussain Talat pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Mohammad Javed Malik.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Aleem Dar and Faisal Afridi.

