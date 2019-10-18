Southern Punjab maintain unbeaten record, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Northern in National T20 2nd XI tournament

Southern Punjab recorded a comfortable 21-run win over Central Punjab in the National T20 2nd XI tournament at the National Stadium, Karachi on Friday

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019) Southern Punjab recorded a comfortable 21-run win over Central Punjab in the National T20 2nd XI tournament at the National Stadium, Karachi on Friday. This was Southern Punjab’s fourth consecutive victory which has guaranteed them a spot in the semi-finals; they remain the only unbeaten side in the event and now have eight points from four games and are at the top of the table.

In the second match of the day, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa overcame Northern by three runs to register their second win in four matches.

Central Punjab asked Southern Punjab to bat first, a stroke-filled 76 by Muhammad Mohsin took Southern Punjab to the 179 for 5 total. Mohsin added 120 runs for the third wicket with Zain Abbas (45 off 42 balls, four fours). Mohsin’s 39-ball innings included five fours and five sixes. Asad Mirza took two for 37.

In reply, Central Punjab were bowled out for 158 in 19.4 overs. Muhammad Saad top-scored with 46 while Ayaz Tasawar scored 27 runs. Left-arm seamer Zia-ul-Haq took three wickets for 23 runs, following-up on his four wicket haul yesterday. Muhammad Imran took three wickets for 28 runs.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won the toss and opted to bat first against Northern, openers Kamran Ghulam (44) and Nabi Gul (45) added 86 runs for the first wicket.

Mehran Ibrahim hit 50 off 30 balls with the help of eight fours and one six to take the team to their 172-run total.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were bowled out on the last ball of the 20th over, four batsmen were run out while Sadaf Hussain with two wickets for 47 runs was the most successful bowler.

Northern fought hard in their reply but fell short by three runs ending their 20 overs at 169 for nine. Sarmad Bhatti top-scored with a 38-ball 51, his innings included six fours and one six. Captain Faizan Riaz contributed 37 off 25 balls, Sarmad and Faizan added 84 runs for the fourth wicket. The chase fell away towards the end as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa succeeded in defending their total.

Asad Afridi took four wickets for 18 runs, Sameen Gul and Asif Afridi took two wickets each.

Scores in brief:

Southern Punjab v Central Punjab, National Stadium, Karachi

Southern Punjab 179 for 5, 20 overs (Muhammad Mohsin 76, Zain Abbas 45; Asad Raza 2-37)

Central Punjab 158 all-out, 19.4 overs (Muhammad Saad 46, Ayaz Tasawar 27; Zia-ul-Haq 3-23, Muhammad Imran 3-28)

Result: Southern Punjab won by 21 runs

Northern v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, National Stadium, Karachi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 172 all-out, 20 overs (Mehran Ibrahim 50, Nabi Gul 45, Kamran Ghulam 44; Usama Mir 2-19, Noman Ali 2-38)

Northern 169 for 9, 20 overs (Sarmad Bhatti 51, Faizan Riaz 37; Asad Afridi 4-18, Sameen Gul 2-28, Asif Afridi 2-35)

Result: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won by three runs