Southern Punjab off to solid start after Northern post 550 runs in Sialkot

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th October, 2019) Batsmen continue to dominate the four-day Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round five, first-class match between Southern Punjab and Northern at the Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot on Tuesday.

In reply to Northern’s mammoth first innings 550-run total, Southern Punjab finished day two at 102 for one in their first innings. Captain Shan Masood and Sami Aslam (42 not out) defied the Northern bowlers for nearly three hours before Shan’s departure a few minutes before close for 58 (76 balls, seven fours).

On day two, Northern resumed their first innings at 384 for one, Southern Punjab fought their way back in the morning session by taking three early wickets. Zeeshan and Umar’s heroic second wicket partnership (overnight 343 runs) yielded 358 runs. Zeeshan was dismissed after an epic 266-ball 216, his innings included 29 fours and five sixes.

The left-handed Umar who had posted his 20th first-class century fell for 156; he faced 224 balls hitting 20 fours and two sixes in the process.

Hammad Azam fell for zero while skipper Rohail Nazir departed for 16.

Despite the loss of four wickets in the session, Northern took lunch at a formidable 466 for five in 106 overs; they collected full five first innings batting points on offer. Southern Punjab had to be content with a solitary bowling point (four wickets in the first 110 overs).

Northern declared at 550 for six, mid-way second session of the day. Faizan Riaz 83 added 100 runs for the sixth wicket with Ali Sarfaraz 44 not out; the declaration was made when Faizan fell 17 runs short of his 100.

Rahat Ali took three wickets for 97 runs while Mohammad Abbas took two for 86 in 23 overs.

Scores in brief:

Northern 550 for 6, 124.2 overs (Zeeshan Malik 216, Umar Amin 156, Faizan Riaz 83; Rahat Ali 3-97, Muhammad Abbas 2-86)

Southern Punjab 102 for 1, 27 overs (Shan Masood 58, Sami Aslam 42 not out; Noman Ali 1-10)