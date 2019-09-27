UrduPoint.com
Southern Punjab To Perform Well In 3rd Round Of QAU Trophy Cricket Tournament: Shan Masood

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 06:49 PM

Southern Punjab to perform well in 3rd round of QAU trophy cricket tournament: Shan Masood

The Captain of Southern Punjab Cricket team and test cricketer Shan Masood Friday said that his team would perform in a batter way in 3rd round of Quaid e Azam Trophy cricket tournament 2019-20 by overcome shortcomings of previous two rounds

Talking to media at Abbottabad stadium, Shan Masood further said that restoration of international cricket would encourage the people, sportsmen, and sports in Pakistan besides increasing morale of the players and improving their performance.

Talking to media at Abbottabad stadium, Shan Masood further said that restoration of international cricket would encourage the people, sportsmen, and sports in Pakistan besides increasing morale of the players and improving their performance.

Replying to a question he said that keeping in view the experience of first two rounds of the trophy the team would concentrate on bowling and fielding to beat KP at its home ground and other teams as well.

Shan Masood said his team has good pace attack and would try to get the benefit of the wicket.

