Southern Punjab under pressure against Balochistan

Quetta (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th September, 2019) Southern Punjab were struggling to avoid defeat at the hands of Balochistan on the third day of their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first-class clash at the Bugti Stadium on Monday.

The visitors were tottering at 132 for three in 33 overs in their second innings, with Umar Siddiq and first innings centurion Imran Rafiq batting on 26 and 16, when stumps were drawn for the day after being forced to follow-on..

Overnight 161 for three, Southern Punjab were bowled out for 308 in 94.4 overs in the first innings. That was in reply to Balochistan’s only innings of 500-9 declared.

The Shan Masood-led side needs 60 more runs to make the home team bat again.

After a solid 84-run opening-stand between Shan (45) and Sami Aslam (37), Southern Punjab lost three wickets in quick succession which reduced them to 97 for three.

Test leg-spinner Yasir Shah dismissed both the openers to have figures of two for 46.

Earlier, Imran Rafiq, who was 56 not out overnight, completed his third century in first-class cricket to help Southern Punjab cross the 300-run mark in the first innings.

The left-handed batsman remained not out on 110, facing 239 deliveries and hitting 19 fours and a six. He stayed at the wicket for 345 minutes.

Umar Siddiq failed to add to his overnight score of 67.

Imran stitched a 92-run stand for the seventh wicket with Bilawal Bhatti, who cracked 11 fours in his 57.

Balochistan’s Mohammad Asghar, the slow left-arm, returned figures of three for 41, while Umar Gul, Taj Wali and Yasir Shah took two wickets each.

Southern Punjab and Balochistan earned three points each from the second innings of the match.

Scores in brief:

Balochistan 500-9, 130.5 overs (Azeem Ghumman 163, Imran Farhat 117, Imran Butt 66, Ammad Butt 54; Mohammad Irfan 5-131, Bilawal Bhatti 2-104)

Southern Punjab 308 all-out, 94.4 overs (Imran Rafiq 110 not out, Umar Siddiq 67, Bilawal Bhatti 57; Mohammad Asghar 3-41, Umar Gul 2-31, Taj Wali 2-50, Yasir Shah 2-126) and after follow-on 132-3, 33 overs (Shan Masood 45, Sami Aslam 37, Umar Siddiq 26 not out; Yasir Shah 2-46)