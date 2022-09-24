UrduPoint.com

Southgate Brushes Off The Boos After Latest Italy Defeat

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 24, 2022 | 06:00 AM

Southgate brushes off the boos after latest Italy defeat

Milan, Sept 23 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Gareth Southgate said he will take criticism from England fans after his team were beaten again by their Euro 2020 conquerers Italy on Friday and relegated from the top division of the Nations League.

The 1-0 defeat at the San Siro left England with no wins from five games in the competition and a worrying lack of goals with only one more match to play before they travel to Qatar for the World Cup.

England have not scored a goal in open play in this season's Nations League and Southgate was booed by a large section of the away support in Milan after the defeat which dumped them down to League B.

"It's really difficult to pinpoint why we're not scoring, because I think we're getting into the right areas," Southgate told reporters.

"We had the moments that we had in the past we just didn't deliver the final piece of quality tonight.

"I understand the reaction at the end because that's the results we've had in this competition and yeah it's an understandable emotional reaction." Southgate insisted he was not dispirited by a display in which England not only failed to score but struggled to create chances despite having talented attacking players like Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling at his disposal.

"It's difficult for me to be too difficult of the performance, we had more possession, more shots, more shots on target, I think for large parts of the game we played very well," said Southgate.

"We didn't deal with the decisive moment defensively and we had moments where we had the chance to be more decisive in their final third where our quality just wasn't quite right," he added.

"Of course results are going to be the thing everyone reacts to but I thought there were a lot of positives for us a team... But I completely understand because of the result that is not going to be the reaction externally." Roberto Mancini was typically diplomatic, praising England when asked about the questions surrounding Southgate's tenure as coach.

"You are in the World Cup and this is the most important. Football is very strange," said Mancini.

"My opinion is England are one of the best teams in the world, they lost the game but I think they can have a good chance in the World Cup. After that Serie (League) B is not important."

Related Topics

Football World Qatar Milan San Italy Euro 2020 From Best Top Coach

Recent Stories

White House Says Does Not Seek Conflict With Russi ..

White House Says Does Not Seek Conflict With Russia, Attentive to Managing Escal ..

6 hours ago
 US Takes Alleged Russian Nuclear Threats 'Very Ser ..

US Takes Alleged Russian Nuclear Threats 'Very Seriously' - White House

6 hours ago
 India's Rohit levels Australia T20 series with unb ..

India's Rohit levels Australia T20 series with unbeaten 46

6 hours ago
 Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver ..

Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver Cup

6 hours ago
 9th International Judicial Conference begins in Su ..

9th International Judicial Conference begins in Supreme Court

6 hours ago
 Director of Austrian Agency for Refugee Support Sa ..

Director of Austrian Agency for Refugee Support Says Its Possibilities Exhausted

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.