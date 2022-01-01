UrduPoint.com

Southgate Chases England's 'missing Piece' In World Cup Year

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 01, 2022 | 08:24 PM

Southgate chases England's 'missing piece' in World Cup year

England manager Gareth Southgate has set his sights on the nation's "missing piece" as he targets World Cup glory in 2022

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :England manager Gareth Southgate has set his sights on the nation's "missing piece" as he targets World Cup glory in 2022.

England were denied a first major trophy since 1966 when they lost the Euro 2020 final on penalties to Italy in July.

That heartbreaking defeat at Wembley came three years after England lost to Croatia in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.

But Southgate's men are back in the hunt for silverware after qualifying for the 2022 World Cup with ease.

England will head to Qatar as one of the favourites and Southgate knows winning a trophy would cap his impressive reign.

"We went to Russia in 2018 having not won a knockout game for 10 years, and that was our first objective," Southgate told Sky news.

"Now we're in a position where we've been to a final, we've turned over a lot of historic records and created moments of our own history, so the missing piece for us is a trophy and that's incredibly difficult but we've got that belief that we can do that.

"We know there are other teams, there are two teams (Italy and Portugal) that have got to a play-off that could win that trophy, frankly, so the level is really high and is quite even among the top teams.

"Although we feel that we've got good players, we know other teams have got good players as well.

.. we know the level is high but we feel we're in that group of teams." Although Southgate was criticised for his cautious tactics and substitutions during the Euro 2020 final, he is largely admired for transforming England after decades of underachievement.

At the time, he described the final defeat as like having his stomach ripped out, but now he looks back on the Euro run more fondly.

"I think it has been a remarkable year," he said. "As part of this year that's always going to be in our head, being in a final and not getting over the line, but if I look logically as a coach at progress as a team the last two qualification campaigns we've been the top-scorers in Europe.

"I think we've got the best defensive record in the world over the past 12 months or so as well. We were behind across those 19 matches in this Calendar year for I think 22 minutes, so incredible performance by the players.

"They dealt with the pressure of being at home in a big tournament, they've managed to qualify for a World Cup which as we've seen from other high-profile nations is not a given.

"A lot of young players have come through much stronger, much more experienced, it's just that missing piece of winning the final."

Related Topics

World Russia Europe Qatar Young Progress Italy Portugal Croatia Euro July 2018 2020 From Best Top Coach

Recent Stories

Finnish President Says Russian Proposals for NATO ..

Finnish President Says Russian Proposals for NATO Challenge European Security

1 minute ago
 KMWT Larkana delivers missing children in 2021

KMWT Larkana delivers missing children in 2021

1 minute ago
 4 dead after gas blast shatters Belgian apartment ..

4 dead after gas blast shatters Belgian apartment block

1 minute ago
 EU moves to label nuclear, gas energy as 'green'

EU moves to label nuclear, gas energy as 'green'

5 minutes ago
 Gas platform in Iran's South Pars field out of ser ..

Gas platform in Iran's South Pars field out of service

5 minutes ago
 Excise police seizes 120 Kg Charas

Excise police seizes 120 Kg Charas

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.