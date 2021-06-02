UrduPoint.com
Southgate Eyes Euro 2020 Semis As A Barometer Of Success

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 03:37 PM

Southgate eyes Euro 2020 semis as a barometer of success

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Having reached two semi-finals during his tenure England manager Gareth Southgate says he and the team will have failed if they miss out on the last four of Euro 2020.

Southgate's side defied expectations to reach the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.

They have been drawn with Croatia, who beat them in the semi-finals of the World Cup, the Czech Republic and old rivals Scotland.

They will have home advantage in playing all their group games at Wembley.

"Yeah, it probably will," said Southgate when asked whether falling short of the last four would be a failure.

"I think we're realistic about that, we have to live with that expectation.

"Are we ready to win? Well, we've been to two semi-finals so the next step is to try to go further."Southgate -- whose missed spot kick in the Euro 96 semi-final penalty shootout proved decisive against eventual champions Germany -- said it pleased him there was such a buzz in the country surrounding the team.

"We know the excitement around the team and it's great, we're now relevant," said Southgate.

