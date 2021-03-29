UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Southgate Hails 'exceptional' Mount After Albania Win

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 03:00 PM

Southgate hails 'exceptional' Mount after Albania win

England manager Gareth Southgate says it has taken Thomas Tuchel's arrival at Chelsea to persuade many fans that Mason Mount is an "exceptional player." Mount produced an impressive goalscoring performance in England's 2-0 win against Albania in Sunday's World Cup qualifier in Tirana

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :England manager Gareth Southgate says it has taken Thomas Tuchel's arrival at Chelsea to persuade many fans that Mason Mount is an "exceptional player." Mount produced an impressive goalscoring performance in England's 2-0 win against Albania in Sunday's World Cup qualifier in Tirana.

The midfielder is the first Chelsea player to score or assist in three consecutive England appearances since Frank Lampard, who did so in seven games in a row in a run ending in 2013.

Southgate said he had long been trumpeting the 22-year-old Chelsea player despite previous criticism from supporters.

Mount's second-half strike, which came after a first-half header for Harry Kane, gave England six points from a possible six ahead of Wednesday's home qualifier against Poland, likely to prove their toughest opponents in the group.

"Mason Mount is an exceptional player," said Southgate.

"But I was saying this in the autumn.

"I suppose now (Chelsea manager) Thomas Tuchel picks him probably everybody will agree. When it was Frank (Lampard, whom Tuchel replaced at Stamford Bridge) it didn't count for some reason but he's an exceptional player.

"He finds space intelligently, he manipulates the ball very well, he creates chances, he can score goals. I thought his performance was excellent." Southgate said even though Mount had played twice for England in the space of four days during a relentless campaign for his club, he would be prepared to start him at Wembley.

"I think we've looked out for all of the players in the first game and his load coming into the camp was that he didn't play in the midweek in the Champions League," he said.

"But regardless of that, we're trying to win and qualify for a World Cup."

Related Topics

World Tirana Stamford Albania Poland Sunday All From Chelsea

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwai ..

2 minutes ago

Khairpur Police seizes 20kg hashish

2 minutes ago

Philippine daily COVID-19 cases surpass 10,000 for ..

2 minutes ago

UN Migration Organization Calls for End to Migrant ..

2 minutes ago

Two held for flying kites in sialkot

2 minutes ago

Two Soldiers Killed in Armed Attack on Military Ba ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.