SP scores 175/7 against Sindh in third match of national T20 Cup

Yamin amazing performance at the end pushed South Punjab to a stronger position as he smacked four sixes and two fours.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24th, 2021) South Punjab set the target of 176 for Sindh in the third match of the National T20 Cup 2021.

The South Punjab scored 175/7 in 20 overs after Sindh opted to bowl first.

Zeeshan Ashraf, Zain Abbas, Amir Yamin, Khushdil Shah, Captain Shoaib Maqsood and Azam Khan made crucial runs to push the team to a strong position.

The score chart shows that Zeeshan Ashraf made 34 runs, Zain Abbas 25 and Amir Yamin 43. Khushdil Shah managed to score 21, captain Sohaib Maqsood 18 and Azam Khan did 20 scores.

Zeeshan and Zain formed a 59-run partnership ahead while Sohaib and Khushdil added 29 for the third wicket. At the backend, Amir exploded with shots and guided SP t0 175. He smacked four sixes and two fours.

Playing for Sindh, Mohammad Hasnain bagged two while all other bowlers claimed a wicket each.