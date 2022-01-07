UrduPoint.com

Spain Beat Covid-hit Poland To Make ATP Cup Final

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 07, 2022 | 04:56 PM

An unflappable Roberto Bautista Agut upset world number nine Hubert Hurkacz to dismiss a Covid-hit Poland and steer Spain into the ATP Cup final on Friday against either defending champions Russia or Canada

Spain had a big advantage before the semi-final in Sydney had even started. Poland suffered a major blow when Kamil Majchrzak announced he tested positive for Covid-19 and had been forced into seven days of isolation.

Majchrzak had won all three of his singles rubbers so far and his replacement, doubles specialist Jan Zielinski, was a poor substitute.

He crashed 6-2, 6-1 to world number 20 Pablo Carreno Busta in just 53 minutes to hand Spain a 1-0 advantage before Bautista Agut, ranked one place above his teammate, battled past Hurkacz 7-6 (8/6), 2-6, 7-6 (7/5) in a high-quality match.

It is the second time Spain have made the decider of the team tournament, losing to Novak Djokovic's Serbia at the inaugural event in 2020 when Rafael Nadal and Bautista Agut played the leading roles.

They are without Nadal this year, but Bautista Agut has effortlessly stepped up as Spain's number one while Carreno Busta has proved an impressive number two.

