Spain Beat Morocco To Reach Olympic Men's Football Final
Muhammad Rameez Published August 05, 2024 | 11:55 PM
Substitute Juanlu Sanchez struck a late winner as Spain came from behind to beat Morocco 2-1 on Monday and reach the final of the Olympic men's football
Marseille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Substitute Juanlu Sanchez struck a late winner as Spain came from behind to beat Morocco 2-1 on Monday and reach the final of the Olympic men's football.
Morocco had led in the semi-final through a Soufiane Rahimi penalty towards the end of the first half at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille.
However, Barcelona's Fermin Lopez equalised midway through the second period and then set up Sevilla right-back Sanchez to fire in the winner.
It is Spain's second consecutive appearance in the final of the Olympic men's football. They had to settle for silver three years ago in Tokyo after losing in extra time to Brazil.
Spain, who are chasing a second gold after triumphing in Barcelona in 1992, go to Paris for the final on Friday against either hosts France or Egypt, who play their last-four tie later.
Morocco can still claim a first medal by winning the bronze medal match, which will take place on Thursday in Nantes.
Last year's Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations winners had impressed on their run to the semi-finals and looked on course to shock Spain when they went ahead in the 37th minute thanks to the prolific Rahimi.
Morocco were awarded a penalty following a VAR check for a foul by Pablo Barrios on Amir Richardson in the box, and Rahimi stepped up to send the goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot.
It was a sixth goal of the Olympics for the tournament's leading scorer, with four of his strikes coming from the penalty spot.
That sent the large Moroccan support wild but Spain kept their cool to equalise through their own star man in the 66th minute.
Lopez, a member of Spain's triumphant Euro 2024 squad who scored twice in the Olympic quarter-final against Japan, pounced to snatch possession when the ball broke loose in the box and fired low into the net to make it 1-1.
With the prospect of extra time looming, Spain won it in the 85th minute as Lopez found Sanchez bounding into the area, and he sent a shot low into the far corner.
Recent Stories
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh4 hours ago
-
American Gabby Thomas wins Olympic 200m gold13 hours ago
-
Serbia pip Australia in thriller to make Olympic basketball semis13 hours ago
-
American Gabby Thomas wins Olympic 200m gold13 hours ago
-
Tennis: WTA Canada results14 hours ago
-
Netherlands smash world record to win men's team sprint gold14 hours ago
-
Fast-finishing Hocker upsets favourites to win Olympic 1500m14 hours ago
-
Canada's Camryn Rogers wins women's Olympic hammer throw gold14 hours ago
-
Wrestler Mijain Lopez puts Lewis, Phelps in shade with fifth successive Olympic gold14 hours ago
-
USA edge Germany in extra time to reach Olympic women's football final14 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Europa League results14 hours ago
-
Faisalabad and TTS win Azadi Cup Hockey League21 hours ago