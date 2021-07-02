Spain Beats Switzerland In Penalty Shootout To Reach Euro 2020 Semifinals
Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 11:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The Spanish football team won against Switzerland in a penalty shootout on Friday and advanced to the semifinals of the UEFA EURO 2020 tournament.
The game was held in Russia's Saint Petersburg.
Spain was up 1-0 after Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria scored an own goal in the 8th minute of the game. The Swiss team equalized after Xherdan Shaqiri scored a goal in the 68th minute.