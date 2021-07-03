UrduPoint.com
Spain Beats Switzerland In Penalty Shootout To Reach Euro 2020 Semifinals

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 12:00 AM

Spain Beats Switzerland in Penalty Shootout to Reach Euro 2020 Semifinals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) The Spanish football team won against Switzerland in a penalty shootout on Friday and advanced to the semifinals of the UEFA EURO 2020 tournament.

The game was held in Russia's Saint Petersburg.

Spain was up 1-0 after Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria scored an own goal in the 8th minute of the game. The Swiss team equalized after Xherdan Shaqiri scored a goal in the 68th minute.

