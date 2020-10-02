UrduPoint.com
Spain Call Up Campana And Recall Canales, Ceballos

Zeeshan Mehtab 22 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 07:12 PM

Spain coach Luis Enrique on Friday called up Jose Campana for the first time and recalled Sergio Canales and Dani Ceballos for three upcoming internationals

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Spain coach Luis Enrique on Friday called up Jose Campana for the first time and recalled Sergio Canales and Dani Ceballos for three upcoming internationals.

Enrique's men face Portugal in a friendly on October 7 and then play two Nations League games against Switzerland on October 10 and Ukraine on October 13.

Campana, a 27-year-old midfielder with Levante, played at all youth levels for Spain winning the last of his three under-21 caps in 2014.

"The queue of midfielders in Spain is, for me, the most powerful in Europe and it is difficult to make room in it," Luis Enrique said.

Ceballos, another midfielder who is on loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid, was dropped for the two matches in September.

Canales, also a midfielder who plays for Betis, won the second of his two caps against Malta in March 2019.

Spain top their group after opening with a draw against Germany and a victory over Ukraine.

"It's a squad that has hardly changed. I liked what I saw," Luis Enrique said.

"But there will always be individuals who can be added to the squad and others who drop out.

"It will depend on their performance." The coach praised Ansu Fati, who became Spain's youngest scorer against Ukraine last month.

"The characteristics that stand out the most are his skill and beauty of his finishing," said Luis Enrique.

"He knows how to play in relation to his teammates." Fati is being talked about as the heir to Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

"Ansu must be seen as the heir to Ansu Fati," said Luis Enrique, a former Barcelona player and manager, pointing out that the striker is not yet 18.

"What Ansu needs is to focus on himself, be humble and think about what he can do to improve as a footballer and as a person." Spain squad Goalkeepers: David De Gea (Manchester United/ENG), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea/ENG), Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao).

Defenders: Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Diego Llorente (Leeds United/ENG), Jose Gaya (Valencia), Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham/ENG), Eric Garcia (Manchester City/ENG).

Midfielders: Fabian Ruiz (Napoli/ITA), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri Hernandez (Manchester City/ENG), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Dani Ceballos (Arsenal/ENG), Sergio Canales (Betis), Jose Campana (Levante).

Strikers: Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds United/ENG), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Ansu Fati (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Manchester City/ENG), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Dani Olmo (Leipzig/GER), Adama Traore (Wolverhampton/ENG).

