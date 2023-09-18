Open Menu

Spain Call Up Majority Of Women's World Cup Winners, Not Hermoso

Muhammad Rameez Published September 18, 2023 | 08:54 PM

Spain call up majority of Women's World Cup winners, not Hermoso

New Spain coach Montse Tome called up the majority of the Women's World Cup winning players into her squad for upcoming Nations League matches, but left out Jenni Hermoso on Monday

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :New Spain coach Montse Tome called up the majority of the Women's World Cup winning players into her squad for upcoming Nations League matches, but left out Jenni Hermoso on Monday -- despite the fact many of them have not ended their strike.

Midfielder Hermoso was in the eye of the storm that shook Spanish football over the past month after former Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales forcibly kissed her, with 39 players striking from the national team despite his resignation and coach Jorge Vilda's sacking.

Spanish media reported earlier Monday that most of the World Cup winning players would not be included in the squad because they still wanted more changes, with the Spanish federation (RFEF) publishing a statement urging the players to return earlier Monday afternoon.

Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas was named in the squad by Tome, along with Barcelona team-mates Mapi Leon and Patri Guijarro, a duo who were not at the World Cup because of another protest against the RFEF and Vilda.

Tome named 15 players who were part of the World Cup squad in the list for the Nations League qualifiers against Sweden and Switzerland on September 22 and 26 respectively, saying she had spoken to the players before doing so.

"I trust in that the players are professionals, they have just become champions of the world, they love the national team, and I know they will be here with us tomorrow," Tome told a news conference.

"Today we start a new era in the national team, that's something good, beautiful, all players have the chance to be here and all have the same opportunities."Tome said she left Hermoso out of the squad to protect her. "We are with Jenni on everything, and with all the players," added the new coach.

"The best way to protect her is like this, I have worked five years with her."

Related Topics

Football Storm Protest World Leon Barcelona Same Spain Switzerland Sweden September Women Media All From Best Coach Love

Recent Stories

FIA cracks down on Hawala & Hundi operations in Ko ..

FIA cracks down on Hawala & Hundi operations in Kohat

16 minutes ago
 Body recovered from flood water

Body recovered from flood water

16 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi inaugurates Hydari Sports Football G ..

Mayor Karachi inaugurates Hydari Sports Football Ground in Malir

22 minutes ago
 Police held three alleged culprits including rapis ..

Police held three alleged culprits including rapists

22 minutes ago
 Seminar on sustainable waste management held

Seminar on sustainable waste management held

18 minutes ago
 IHC summons Ali Wazir's investigation officer

IHC summons Ali Wazir's investigation officer

18 minutes ago
US, Iran release prisoners in $6 billion swap deal ..

US, Iran release prisoners in $6 billion swap deal

18 minutes ago
 FIA arrests 4 on Hundi charges

FIA arrests 4 on Hundi charges

18 minutes ago
 Freed US citizen hails Biden 'incredibly difficult ..

Freed US citizen hails Biden 'incredibly difficult decisions'

18 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

15 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM takes notice of girl died falling i ..

Balochistan CM takes notice of girl died falling into open sewer

15 minutes ago
 PSX marks launch of JS Global Banking sector ETF w ..

PSX marks launch of JS Global Banking sector ETF with a gong ceremony

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports