UrduPoint.com

Spain Celebrate As Portugal Fall To 57-second Sucker Punch

Muhammad Rameez Published June 13, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Spain celebrate as Portugal fall to 57-second sucker punch

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Spain won a second successive UEFA Nations League match on Sunday with a 2-0 win over the Czech Republic while rivals Portugal conceded a goal after just 57 seconds to lose to Switzerland.

Spain went in front in Malaga after 24 minutes when a perfectly-weighted pass by Marco Asensio released Carlos Soler to score.

Pablo Sarabia added the second on 75 minutes as Spain got the better of a Czech side against whom they had drawn 2-2 in Prague last week.

Despite the win, Spain were indebted to some fine saves by Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon.

He thwarted an 18th-minute strike from Vaclav Cerny and, two minutes later, denied Jan Kuchta.

"I hope to return in the next international window and go to the World Cup," said Soler.

"But now I only think of going on vacation. It's been a very tough season, which started with the Tokyo Olympics. I have made many dreams come true, but I hope to make many more come true." In Geneva, Switzerland took the lead after just 57 seconds against a Portugal side playing without Cristiano Ronaldo when Haris Seferovic scored from Silvan Widmer's pass.

Portugal's stand-in skipper Pepe made his 128th international appearance and they were unlucky not to get something from the game with Swiss keeper Jonas Omlin saving from Danilo and Bernardo Silva.

"We can't concede a goal after 30 seconds of the game.

It's our mistake," said Portugal coach Fernando Santos.

"We lacked aggression. We would have preferred to stay top of the group, but I have always said that the decisive match will be the one against Spain." Victory was a welcome boost for a Swiss side who went into the game having lost their previous three matches.

Spain stay top of League A Group 2 with eight points from four games with Portugal a point further back.

Erling Haaland scored twice and set up the third as Norway beat neighbours Sweden 3-2 in Oslo in League B.

"I'm speechless!" the 21-year-old striker told Norwegian television, before adding: "To win against Sweden in the last match of the season, it's beautiful." Haaland, who is heading for Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund this summer, gave Norway the lead in the 10th minute heading in a near-post cross.

He added a penalty in the 54th minute after Hjalmar Ekdal fouled Alexander Sorloth.

It was Haaland's 20th international goals in 18 Norway appearances.

Sweden replied eight minutes later when Emil Forsberg smashed home a pass from Dejan Kulusevski.

Haaland then crossed for Sorloth to head home and restore the host's two-goal lead after 77 minutes.

Viktor Gyokeres gave the Swedes brief hope by rifling home a shot five minutes into added time.

"This tasted great," said Norway coach Stale Solbakken.

Related Topics

World Norway Fine Santos Prague Tokyo Oslo Malaga Bilbao Geneva Lead Spain Portugal Czech Republic Switzerland Sweden Sunday Olympics TV From Top Manchester City Coach Borussia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

23 hours ago
 West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

1 day ago
 Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

1 day ago
 President condemns India on use of brutal force ag ..

President condemns India on use of brutal force against peaceful Muslim demonstr ..

1 day ago
 Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrill ..

Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrilling run chase

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.