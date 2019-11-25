UrduPoint.com
Spain Clinches Sixth Davis Cup With Nadal Win Over Canada's Shapovalov

Mon 25th November 2019 | 02:30 AM

Spain Clinches Sixth Davis Cup With Nadal Win Over Canada's Shapovalov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Rafael Nadal guided the Spanish national tennis team to its sixth Davis Cup on Sunday with a win against Canadian Denis Shapovalov, taking a 2-0 tally over the Canadian national tennis team.

Playing on home soil in Madrid, Nadal maintained an upper hand throughout, with the final scoresheet reading 6-3, 7-6, (9-7).

Earlier on Sunday, Roberto Bautista Agut defeated 19-year-old Canadian Felix Augier-Aliassime with a score of 7-6, (7-3), 6-3 in a hard-fought match.

Spain had beaten United Kingdom in the semi-finals while Canada had to overcome Russia to play in the finals of the revamped Davis Cup tournament.

The Spanish national team previously won the Davis Cup in 2000, 2004, 2008, 2009, and 2011.

