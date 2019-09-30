UrduPoint.com
Spain Court Dismisses Fraud Case Against Messi

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 06:26 PM

Spain court dismisses fraud case against Messi

Spain's National Court on Monday said it had dismissed a complaint against Barcelona's Lionel Messi filed by a former employee of the Argentine footballer's foundation, who had accused him of fraud, embezzlement and money laundering

In dismissing the case, the judge wrote that the complaint "was based on an account put together from stories in the press, without bringing even a single element that was personally and directly known" by the plaintiff.

In dismissing the case, the judge wrote that the complaint "was based on an account put together from stories in the press, without bringing even a single element that was personally and directly known" by the plaintiff.

The complaint had been filed in June by Federico Rettori, an Argentine national living in Majorca who formerly worked for Messi's charity.

In it, he named the Barcelona striker, the charity, his father Jorge and brother Rodrigo and "all the people, as yet unidentified, who in one form or another administered or managed the funds at the Leo Messi Foundation," the document said.

