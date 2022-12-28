UrduPoint.com

Spain Earmarks $31.9Mln For Research Projects Related To Audiovisual Services, Video Games

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 28, 2022 | 02:10 AM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) The Spanish government on Tuesday allocated 30 million Euros ($31.9 million) for research projects in the field of audiovisual services and video games, which may be used in healthcare, education and cultural field in the future.

"The Ministry of Science and Innovation, via the Centre for the Development of Industrial Technology (CDTI), published the final resolution of the 'Research and Development Projects in the field of audiovisual services and video games 2022', within which it allocated 30 million euros for 94 research and development projects of small and medium-sized enterprises," the Spanish government said in a press release.

These grants are intended for supporting the projects to develop new innovative technologies, special effects and animation, which can be used in healthcare, education and cultural field in the future.

The government earmarked the grants to 11 Spanish autonomous communities, with Madrid (11.1 million euros), Catalonia (10.2 million euros) and the Valencian Community (2.8 million euros) receiving the most of allocations.

