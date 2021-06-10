UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Euro 2020 Squad To Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 01:12 PM

Spain Euro 2020 squad to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Spain's national football team will be vaccinated against COVID-19 before the start of the European Championships, the Spanish Ministry for Health confirmed on Thursday

MADRID, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Spain's national football team will be vaccinated against COVID-19 before the start of the European Championships, the Spanish Ministry for Health confirmed on Thursday.

The decision ends several days of controversy after midfielder Sergio Busquets returned a positive test for COVID-19 on Sunday, with defender Diego Llorente confirmed as the second positive in the 24-man squad in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The Ministry informs that the vaccination will be carried out by the military in order to avoid any of Spain's 17 autonomous communities having to sacrifice vaccines for the players, technical staff and delegates.

The topic of whether or not to vaccinate the players has opened a debate in Spain, with many saying it is in the national interest and pointing out that the athletes who will represent Spain in the Tokyo Olympics have been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, others have argued that it is unfair that a group of healthy young sportsmen should be allowed to jump the queue in the vaccination process.

In case there more players test positive in the coming days, Spain coach Luis Enrique has called up an alternative 17-man squad, consisting of six senior players (Pablo Fornals, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Rodrigo Moreno, Carlos Soler, Brais Mendez and Raul Albiol) who were not included in his original 24-man squad, along with 11 members of the Under-21 side that beat Lithuania 4-0 on Tuesday.

Alvaro Fernandez, Oscar Mingueza, Marc Cucurella, Bryan Gil, Juan Miranda, Gonzalo Villar, Pozo, Brahim Diaz, Martin Zubimendi, Yeremy Pino and Javi Puado will join the other side in a separate training bubble ready to step in as replacements.

Spain have until June 14 - the day of their first game in the tournament against Sweden - to replace any players who are infected by COVID-19.

Related Topics

Football Young Tokyo Bryan Spain Sweden Lithuania June Sunday Oscar Olympics Coach

Recent Stories

Thailand approves 16-billion-USD loan plan for COV ..

1 minute ago

Twelve killed in Myanmar military plane crash: jun ..

1 minute ago

Vietnam proposes to postpone Southeast Asian Games ..

1 minute ago

Australia's baseball team gives up Olympic bid due ..

1 minute ago

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

7 minutes ago

Russia Holding Exercise of Diverse Fleet Forces in ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.