Spain, Germany start Euro 2022 in style

London, July 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Spain rebounded from the loss of star midfielder Alexia Putellas by beating Finland 4-1, as Germany also got their Euro 2022 campaign off to a flying start with a 4-0 win over Denmark on Friday.

La Roja had been pre-tournament favourites until the cruciate ligament injury to reigning female Ballon d'Or winner Putellas in training on Tuesday.

However, Jorge Vilda's side showed why they are still contenders to win a first major women's tournament despite falling behind inside a minute to Linda Sallstrom's strike.

Goals from Irene Paredes, Aitana Bonmati, Lucia Garcia and Mariona Caldentey extended Spain's unbeaten run stretching back to March 2020.

Walking with crutches and decked out in a Spain shirt, Putellas was in attendance to offer encouragement to her teammates.

But the shock of losing their star woman rolled over into the slow start.

Anna Westerlund's long ball forward played Sallstrom clean through and the Paris FC striker produced a cool finish in off the far post.

Spain settled into their passing rhythm as they enjoyed 70 percent of the possession.

But with all-time top goalscorer Jennifer Hermoso also out of the tournament through injury, they had to rely on the unusual route of crosses into the box to turn the game around.

Captain Paredes started the comeback when she bulleted home a header from Caldentey's corner.

The diminutive Bonmati then produced a stunning header into the top corner and celebrated by going over to salute her Barcelona teammate Putellas.

"I knew if I had the chance to score a goal in the game, the nicest thing would be to celebrate it with and dedicate it to her," said Bonmati.

"It says a lot about our team. We have overcome adversities and bad news. We know how to pick ourselves up."Garcia made sure of the points 15 minutes from time when she nodded Maria Leon's free-kick into the bottom corner before Caldentey slotted home a penalty with the last kick of the game.