Spain Leave Ramos Out Of Youthful Euro 2020 Squad
Muhammad Rameez 7 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 07:09 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Spain coach Luis Enrique on Monday left veteran defender Sergio Ramos out of his Euro 2020 squad but called up centre-back Aymeric Laporte, who recently switched his football nationality.
Ramos, the 35-year-old Real Madrid captain has struggled with injuries this season and has played just five times since the start of the year.
"It was a very difficult decision but he has not been able to play this season and has hardly trained since January," Luis Enrique told the press conference as he announced a 24-man squad.