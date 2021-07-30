Spain looking to improve their aim ahead of football quarterfinal

The Spanish men's football team look to take an important step towards an Olympic medal when they face Cote d'Ivoire on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the tournament on Saturday, but they will have to improve their efficiency in front of goal if they are to qualify for the semi-finals

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) --:The Spanish men's football team look to take an important step towards an Olympic medal when they face Cote d'Ivoire on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the tournament on Saturday, but they will have to improve their efficiency in front of goal if they are to qualify for the semi-finals.

The Spanish topped their group thanks to a 1-0 win over Australia, a 0-0 draw against Egypt and a 1-1 draw against Argentina and while coach Luis de la Fuente can be pleased with his side's defensive record, he knows that in attack they let their rivals off the hook too often.

"The data shows that it is hard for us to take chances, but it also shows we are the team that most gets into our rivals' areas. It's true that at times we fail to take advantage of that, but the team is doing things very well and improving," assured De la Fuente after the Argentina game.

Spain's two goals in the tournament so far have both been scored by Real Sociedad players, with Mikel Oyarzabal netting against Australia and Mikel Merino scoring against Argentina and both are likely to start against Cote d'Ivoire.