UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Looking To Improve Their Aim Ahead Of Football Quarterfinal

Zeeshan Mehtab 31 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 02:46 PM

Spain looking to improve their aim ahead of football quarterfinal

The Spanish men's football team look to take an important step towards an Olympic medal when they face Cote d'Ivoire on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the tournament on Saturday, but they will have to improve their efficiency in front of goal if they are to qualify for the semi-finals

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) --:The Spanish men's football team look to take an important step towards an Olympic medal when they face Cote d'Ivoire on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the tournament on Saturday, but they will have to improve their efficiency in front of goal if they are to qualify for the semi-finals.

The Spanish topped their group thanks to a 1-0 win over Australia, a 0-0 draw against Egypt and a 1-1 draw against Argentina and while coach Luis de la Fuente can be pleased with his side's defensive record, he knows that in attack they let their rivals off the hook too often.

"The data shows that it is hard for us to take chances, but it also shows we are the team that most gets into our rivals' areas. It's true that at times we fail to take advantage of that, but the team is doing things very well and improving," assured De la Fuente after the Argentina game.

Spain's two goals in the tournament so far have both been scored by Real Sociedad players, with Mikel Oyarzabal netting against Australia and Mikel Merino scoring against Argentina and both are likely to start against Cote d'Ivoire.

Related Topics

Football Attack Australia Egypt Argentina Olympics Coach

Recent Stories

Hillsborough stadium tragedy claims 97th victim

29 seconds ago

Indian Charge d'Affaires summoned on 'false, unten ..

31 seconds ago

Risk of vaccine-resistant variants highest when mo ..

34 seconds ago

Belarus Ready to Host Russian Troops If Necessary ..

37 seconds ago

Czechs give extra holiday to vaccinated civil serv ..

52 minutes ago

Australian NBA star Baynes out of Olympics after b ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.