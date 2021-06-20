UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain-Poland Match At UEFA Euro 2020 Ends In Draw

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 03:00 AM

Spain-Poland Match at UEFA Euro 2020 Ends in Draw

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) The Group E match at the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship played by the national teams of Spain and Poland ended in a draw.

The Saturday game at Estadio La Cartuja in Seville, Spain, ended with a score of 1:1. Robert Lewandowski scored his first goal of Euro 2020, equalizing the score for Poland in the second half of the match.

Spain will now play Slovakia in their final group game on Wednesday, June 23, while Poland will take on Sweden on the same day.

This year, the UEFA European Football Championship is being held across the continent for the first time in its 60-year history, with 11 host cities in all: London, St. Petersburg, Baku, Munich, Rome, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow and Seville.

The final is scheduled for July 11 at London's Wembley Stadium.

Related Topics

Football Baku London Munich Budapest Rome Amsterdam Bucharest St. Petersburg Seville Same Glasgow Spain Poland Slovakia Sweden Euro June July 2020 All

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

2 hours ago

Hungary v France Euro 2020 starting line-ups

3 hours ago

Shehbaz's proposal to discuss electoral reforms in ..

3 hours ago

FM underlines significance of all inclusive intra- ..

3 hours ago

Qualifier Samsonova downs Azarenka to reach Berlin ..

4 hours ago

Development course concludes at Emergency services ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.