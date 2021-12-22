Spain rugby international Leauma dies after accidental fall

Spanish rugby international Kawa Leauma has died after an accidental fall following a match against the Netherlands in Amsterdam, the national rugby federation announced on Tuesday

"We regret to announce the death of Kawa Leauma which took place last night," said the Spanish federation who declined to give more information "at the express wish of his wife, who is currently travelling to the Dutch capital".

According to the sports daily Marca, the 32-year-old lock forward of Samoan origin fell six metres from the terrace of a shopping centre, suffering severe head injuries.

He underwent surgery but died in hospital.

Leauma played for Samoa's under-20s and a number of Auckland clubs before turning to Spain where he joined first division club Ordizia.

He made one unofficial appearance for Spain but was left out of the 52-7 victory in Amsterdam, a World Cup qualifier, because of questions over his eligibility.

Among those sending condolence messages was World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont.

"Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Spain international Kawa Leauma. My thoughts are with his teammates & family at this difficult time," tweeted the former England captain.