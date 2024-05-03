Spain Scraps National Bullfighting Prize Sparking Debate
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 03, 2024 | 09:51 PM
Spain's left-wing government said on Friday it would scrap a national prize for bullfighting, a move which angered supporters of the controversial spectacle but was welcomed by animal rights groups
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Spain's left-wing government said on Friday it would scrap a national prize for bullfighting, a move which angered supporters of the controversial spectacle but was welcomed by animal rights groups.
"A growing majority" of Spaniards are concerned about animal welfare, so "we did not believe it is appropriate to maintain an award that rewards a form of animal abuse", said Culture Minister Ernest Urtasun, who belongs to hard-left party Sumar, Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's junior coalition partners.
"I think they understand even less that these forms of animal torture are rewarded with medals that come with monetary prizes using public money," he added during an interview with private television La Sexta.
The annual prize, which was created in 2011 under a previous Socialist government and was first awarded in 2013, grants 30,000 Euros ($32,000) to winners.
Top matadors such as Enrique Ponce and Julian Lopez, known as "El Juli", have won the prize in the past.
Bullfighting retains a passionate following in some circles in Spain and leading matadors are treated as celebrities.
But the practice's mass appeal has faded and polls show a rising disinterest across the country, especially among the young.
Only 1.9 percent of Spain's population attended a bullfight during the 2021-22 season, down from 8.0 percent in 2018-19, according to a survey of leisure habits carried out by the culture ministry.
In recent years bullfighting has become a key issue in Spain's culture wars, pitting left-wing parties against conservatives who argue it is an integral part of the country's identity.
Recent Stories
Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam
Labour urges UK election after Tory losses
Health authorities asked for action against alleged illegal tenders at Services ..
Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan visits Rawalpindi ..
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases
Court concludes witnesses cross examination in arms, liquor case against Gandapu ..
Government taking measures to curtail school drop out ratio: Sardar Shah
KP CM launches Rs.1bn Youth Entrepreneurship Programme
US campus protests wane after crackdowns
Nepal court orders limit on Everest climbing permits
Planning minister stresses need for establishing digital corridor
PM felicitates nation on Pakistan's first lunar satellite mission launch
More Stories From Sports
-
Cricket: Bangladesh v Zimbabwe 1st T20 scores2 minutes ago
-
Labour urges UK election after Tory losses2 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results7 minutes ago
-
Chelsea shatter Spurs' top four bid2 minutes ago
-
4th Union Club Gatorade Trophy ranking tennis championship begins51 minutes ago
-
Bill May or may not make Olympic history in the pool51 minutes ago
-
Bill May or may not make Olympic history in the pool1 hour ago
-
Talent Identification Workshop from Saturday1 hour ago
-
ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup 20242 hours ago
-
Masha, Army, KRL, PACA triumph in National Challenge Cup matches2 hours ago
-
PCB Level-I Umpiring Courses for Umpires 2024-253 hours ago
-
More matches decided in Youth Talent Hunt Handball League3 hours ago