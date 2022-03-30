Spain thrash Iceland in friendly

Spain enjoyed a comfortable and completely dominant 5-0 win over Iceland in Tuesday night's second friendly of the international break

MADRID, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Spain enjoyed a comfortable and completely dominant 5-0 win over Iceland in Tuesday night's second friendly of the international break.

Coach Luis Enrique made ten changes to the side that labored to a 2-1 win at home to Albania on Saturday, but the only player to remain in the starting 11 - Alvaro Morata - will be glad he did so.

After Spain had controlled the game with 82 percent of the ball in the first 36 minutes against a rival playing a 4-5-1 formation, Morata opened the scoring when he controlled a diagonal pass from Carlos Soler, wrong-footed a defender and slotted home.

Two minutes later he made it 2-0 from the penalty spot after the impressive Dani Olmo was brought down in the Iceland area.

Jordi Alba was causing problems down the left and his cross was headed home by Yeremi Pino to make it 3-0 with his first international goal just a minute into the second half.

After Alba was rested, Marcos Alonso then provided another cross from the left for Pablo Sarabia to make it 4-0 win with another header.

The same pair combined again in the 72nd minute, with Alonso getting behind his marker to set Sarabia up with a simple tap-in for Spain's fifth of the night as they dominated from start to finish.