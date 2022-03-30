UrduPoint.com

Spain Thrash Iceland In Friendly

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 30, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Spain thrash Iceland in friendly

Spain enjoyed a comfortable and completely dominant 5-0 win over Iceland in Tuesday night's second friendly of the international break

MADRID, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Spain enjoyed a comfortable and completely dominant 5-0 win over Iceland in Tuesday night's second friendly of the international break.

Coach Luis Enrique made ten changes to the side that labored to a 2-1 win at home to Albania on Saturday, but the only player to remain in the starting 11 - Alvaro Morata - will be glad he did so.

After Spain had controlled the game with 82 percent of the ball in the first 36 minutes against a rival playing a 4-5-1 formation, Morata opened the scoring when he controlled a diagonal pass from Carlos Soler, wrong-footed a defender and slotted home.

Two minutes later he made it 2-0 from the penalty spot after the impressive Dani Olmo was brought down in the Iceland area.

Jordi Alba was causing problems down the left and his cross was headed home by Yeremi Pino to make it 3-0 with his first international goal just a minute into the second half.

After Alba was rested, Marcos Alonso then provided another cross from the left for Pablo Sarabia to make it 4-0 win with another header.

The same pair combined again in the 72nd minute, with Alonso getting behind his marker to set Sarabia up with a simple tap-in for Spain's fifth of the night as they dominated from start to finish.

Related Topics

Same Iceland Spain Albania From

Recent Stories

Opposition's political dwarfs trying to topple a g ..

Opposition's political dwarfs trying to topple a giant: Fawad

2 minutes ago
 AJK govt to establish model tourism spot along wit ..

AJK govt to establish model tourism spot along with Neelum river

2 minutes ago
 PM announces to share threatening letter with alli ..

PM announces to share threatening letter with allies parties, top journalists

22 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Aus: Imam’s century couldn’t save Pakis ..

Pak Vs Aus: Imam’s century couldn’t save Pakistan from defeat

25 minutes ago
 Emerging youth demand to restart sculpture classes ..

Emerging youth demand to restart sculpture classes

2 minutes ago
 German Economy Minister Activates Early Warning Le ..

German Economy Minister Activates Early Warning Level Fearing Halt in Russian Ga ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.