Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) World champions Spain will play the Netherlands in the semi-finals of the Women's Nations League, while 2024 Olympic hosts France meet Germany in the other last-four tie.

The two finalists will qualify for the Olympics in Paris, unless France beats Germany, in which case the winner of the third-place play-off would secure a spot instead.

Spain and France will host the semi-finals on February 23. The winners of the Spain-Netherlands clash will be at home for the final five days later.