UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain To Host Inaugural FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 03:30 PM

Spain to host inaugural FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The Executive board (EB) of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has appointed Spain as the host country for the inaugural FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup which will take place in Valencia from 10 to 17 December 2022.

By doing so, the EB has followed the recommendation of the Task Force Events Bidding, which comprises of EB Members of all five Continental Federations, the FIH said in a press release.

The aim of this new yearly event is to offer a top-level competition to the best-ranked teams not participating in the FIH Hockey Pro League and give the winning team the option to be promoted to the FIH Hockey Pro League the next season, precisely. Therefore, the FIH Hockey Nations Cup marks the start of the promotion-relegation principle for the FIH Hockey Pro League, with the winning team of the first FIH Hockey Nations Cup having the chance to be promoted to the 2023/24 FIH Hockey Pro League (provided they meet the necessary requirements for it).

The following eight teams will participate in the very first edition, having qualified based on their position in the FIH World Rankings of 31 May 2021: Spain, Canada, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea and South Africa.

FIH CEO Thierry Weil said: "On behalf of FIH, I'd like to thank wholeheartedly the Royal Spanish Hockey Federation for hosting this inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup, a new competition in our portfolio which will bring further excitement to our sport. Nothing less than a place within the FIH Hockey Pro League is at stake. This promises to generate great and hard-fought matches between excellent teams! That is really good for the growth of our sport worldwide.""We are very happy that the FIH has given us the organization of the FIH Hockey Nations Cup. Another great women's hockey event that we will be able to organize in our country. We are proud to be the chosen ones and we are very grateful. It is an opportunity for the women's team to qualify for the FIH Hockey Pro League and, like the men's team, play this great hockey competition",said Santiago Deó, President of the Royal Spanish Hockey Federation.

Related Topics

India Hockey World Canada Santiago Valencia Ireland Spain Italy Japan South Africa May December Women Event All From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,539 new COVID-19 cases, 1,525 reco ..

6 minutes ago

Sadaf Kanwal shares things that irritates her husb ..

36 minutes ago

Bollywood mourns over death of tragedy king Dilip ..

49 minutes ago

New COVID-19 precautionary measures issued for UAE ..

51 minutes ago

Zayed Higher Organisation signs cooperation agreem ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC and three Japanese companies to explore hydr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.