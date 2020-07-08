Spain To Play Postponed Friendly Against Holland In November
Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 09:49 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Spain will play their postponed friendly against Holland on November 11 in Amsterdam, the two federations confirmed on Wednesday.
The match was originally scheduled for March 29 but had to be called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Spain will return on September 3 against Germany in the Nations League, for what will be Luis Enrique's first game since being reappointed coach.