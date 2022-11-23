Spain v Costa Rica World Cup starting line-ups

Starting line-ups for the World Cup Group E match between Spain and Costa Rica at the Al Thumama Stadium on Wednesday

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Starting line-ups for the World Cup Group E match between Spain and Costa Rica at the Al Thumama Stadium on Wednesday (kick-off 1600 GMT): Spain (4-3-3) Unai Simon; Cesar Azpilicueta, Rodri Hernandez, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets (capt), Gavi, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Marco Asensio, Dani Olmo Coach: Luis Enrique (ESP) Costa Rica (4-4-2) Keylor Navas; Keysher Fuller, Oscar Duarte, Francisco Calvo, Bryan Oviedo; Carlos Martinez, Celso Borges, Yeltsin Tejeda, Jewison Bennette; Anthony Contreras, Joel Campbell Coach: Luis Fernando Suarez (COL) Referee: Mohammed Abdulla (UAE)