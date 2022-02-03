Spain Will Not Join Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics - Sports Minister

Spain has never supported a diplomatic boycott of the Olympic Games in China and is not going to do so, Miquel Iceta, the country's sports minister, said on Thursday

Iceta is currently in Beijing as part of the Spanish delegation to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games on Friday.

"(Spain) has never joined the Olympic boycott and will not do so, and we must remember that most European Union countries have the same stance," Iceta told the Spanish Efe news agency.

In late 2021, the United States said that it would not send any official representation to the Olympics in Beijing, citing claims of human rights violations by China, which the latter firmly denies. The boycott was backed by the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and some other nations. However, athletes from these countries will still participate in the games.