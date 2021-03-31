UrduPoint.com
Spain World Cup Qualifier Against Kosovo Overshadowed By Diplomatic Row

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 04:10 PM

Spain World Cup qualifier against Kosovo overshadowed by diplomatic row

Spain's 2022 World Cup qualifier against Kosovo on Wednesday is more than a simple game of football, with the meeting in Seville also at the centre of a diplomatic row

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Spain's 2022 World Cup qualifier against Kosovo on Wednesday is more than a simple game of football, with the meeting in Seville also at the centre of a diplomatic row.

The controversy stems from the description of Kosovo as a "territory" by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) when it published Spain's opening World Cup qualifying fixtures in a group also containing Sweden, Greece and Georgia.

The description was not appreciated in Kosovo, the former Serbian province of 1.

8 million people which declared its independence in 2008.

In response, the Football Federation of Kosovo (FFK), said in a statement that "Kosovo is an independent state" and threatened not to play the match if it was not allowed to use its national anthem and flag.

"We were prepared not to go to Spain due to the political context of this decision," FFK secretary general Eroll Salihu told AFP.

Kosovo were granted full membership of UEFA and FIFA in 2016 and first appeared in competitive action in qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

More Stories From Sports

