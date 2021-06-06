Paris, June 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Spain's Paula Badosa reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final on Sunday by defeating Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in three sets.

Badosa, the 33rd seed, saw off the 2019 runner-up 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 and will take on Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia for a place in the semi-finals.

The 23-year-old, a former junior champion at Roland Garros, is this season's best performing clay court player.

She now has 17 wins against just two losses on the surface, a run which includes the Belgrade clay court title on the eve of the French Open.