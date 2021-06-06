UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain's Badosa Into First Slam Quarter-final At French Open

Muhammad Rameez 22 hours ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Spain's Badosa into first Slam quarter-final at French Open

Paris, June 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Spain's Paula Badosa reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final on Sunday by defeating Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in three sets.

Badosa, the 33rd seed, saw off the 2019 runner-up 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 and will take on Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia for a place in the semi-finals.

The 23-year-old, a former junior champion at Roland Garros, is this season's best performing clay court player.

She now has 17 wins against just two losses on the surface, a run which includes the Belgrade clay court title on the eve of the French Open.

Related Topics

Belgrade Czech Republic Slovenia Sunday 2019 Best Court

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates mobile unit in Islamabad

37 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,968 new COVID-19 cases, 1,933 reco ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE introduces whistleblowing portal to anonymou ..

2 hours ago

DEWA organises WETEX, Dubai Solar Show at Expo 202 ..

2 hours ago

Air Arabia announces new service to Phuket

2 hours ago

Shoaib Akhtar attempts to save Hania Aamir from on ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.