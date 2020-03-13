UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain's Barcelona Football Club Suspends Training Over COVID-19

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 11:16 PM

Spain's Barcelona Football Club Suspends Training Over COVID-19

Spanish football club FC Barcelona on Friday suspended the team's training due to the treat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Spanish football club FC Barcelona on Friday suspended the team's training due to the treat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The decision was made following a meeting between the players and club's president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, earlier in the day.

"Given the healthcare situation and according to the recommendations of the Club's medical staff, the first team has suspended all activity until further notice ... In the coming days, the players will follow a personalized and specific physical workout plan from their homes, supervised by the team's trainers," the club tweeted.

According to Spain's Health Ministry, as of Friday the country has confirmed 4,209 COVID-19 cases and a death toll of 120.

Related Topics

Football Spain All From FC Barcelona Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Interpol Warns of Online Financial Scams Linked to ..

3 minutes ago

State Dept. Summons China Envoy Over Official's Cl ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey Suspends Flights to 9 EU Countries Over Thr ..

3 minutes ago

Trump Demands Fed Cut Rates to Match Other Central ..

3 minutes ago

US State of Louisiana Postpones Primaries Due to C ..

8 minutes ago

Sub-Saharan Africa braces for full-fledged virus o ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.