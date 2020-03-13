Spanish football club FC Barcelona on Friday suspended the team's training due to the treat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The decision was made following a meeting between the players and club's president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, earlier in the day.

"Given the healthcare situation and according to the recommendations of the Club's medical staff, the first team has suspended all activity until further notice ... In the coming days, the players will follow a personalized and specific physical workout plan from their homes, supervised by the team's trainers," the club tweeted.

According to Spain's Health Ministry, as of Friday the country has confirmed 4,209 COVID-19 cases and a death toll of 120.