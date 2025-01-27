Spain's Euro 2024 Winning Coach De La Fuente Extends Contract
Muhammad Rameez Published January 27, 2025 | 08:14 PM
Spain's Euro 2024 winning coach Luis de la Fuente extended his contract on Monday until 2028, the Spanish football federation said in a statement
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Spain's Euro 2024 winning coach Luis de la Fuente extended his contract on Monday until 2028, the Spanish football federation said in a statement.
"The Spanish football federation has agreed to renew its confidence in Luis de la Fuente, that he will continue as national coach until after the European Championship in 2028," the RFEF said in their statement.
The 63-year-old has been in the post since 2022, guiding Spain to the Nations League title in 2023 and then to victory against England in last year's Euro final.
His contract extension includes the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and Euro 2028 in Britain and Ireland.
De la Fuente was previously coach of various Spain age-group teams, winning both the European under-19 and under-21 championships.
He took over the senior side from Luis Enrique following Spain's last-16 exit from the 2022 World Cup at the hands of Morocco.
Spain powered to a record-breaking fourth European Championship title last year, winning all seven of their matches in Germany.
La Roja will start their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign later this year, after the completion of the Nations League, in which they face Netherlands in the quarter-finals in March.
Recent Stories
ADGM launches all-in-one mobile App
DAE signs agreement with K2 Aviation
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 'By the Star' forum
Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of 'Girass Agricultural' company
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange signs MoU with Iraqi Securities Commission
Funeral of martyred police official offered in Police Lines Khyber
Tarar assures resolution of Sindh, Balochistan water concerns in Senate
Spain's Euro 2024 winning coach De la Fuente extends contract
PM congratulates Lukashenko on victory in presidential election of Belarus
Banks urged to halt branch closures in Sindh’s smaller cities
Lessons from PIA’s Paris ad blunder
Lebanese try again to return to southern border villages
More Stories From Sports
-
Spain's Euro 2024 winning coach De la Fuente extends contract3 minutes ago
-
SU to hold sports quota trials for admissions on January 2943 minutes ago
-
Ocean Siddiqsons national juniors tennis championship kicks off at DA Creek Club38 minutes ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tickets on sale from tomorrow45 minutes ago
-
ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025: Tickets to go on sale tomorrow2 hours ago
-
ICC Men’s CT 2025 tickets to go on sale Tuesday45 minutes ago
-
Islamabad, Kashmir, Punjab victorious in National Goalball C’ship3 hours ago
-
National Tenpin Bowling C'ship begins next month3 hours ago
-
Brathwaite lauds team’s grit after test win4 hours ago
-
Pakistan to overcome mistakes to improve performance: Shan Masood5 hours ago
-
WI wins second test5 hours ago
-
Pakistan, WI spinners set new record of taking most wickets in two-match Test series7 hours ago