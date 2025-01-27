Spain's Euro 2024 Winning Coach De La Fuente Extends Contract
Muhammad Rameez Published January 27, 2025 | 11:26 PM
Spain's Euro 2024 winning coach Luis de la Fuente extended his contract on Monday until 2028, the Spanish football federation said in a statement
The 63-year-old has been in the post since 2022, guiding Spain to the Nations League title in 2023 and then to victory against England in last year's Euro final.
His contract extension includes the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and Euro 2028 in Britain and Ireland.
"I'm the most self-critical and I'm not afraid to take the plunge if I'm convinced of something," De la Fuente told a press conference.
"I will continue on the same path that has brought us here, trying to improve and grow."
De la Fuente previously coached Spain age-group teams, winning both the European under-19 and under-21 championships.
He took over the senior side from Luis Enrique following Spain's last-16 exit from the 2022 World Cup against Morocco.
"I was convinced of where I wanted to be. I'm at home, with the RFEF, and very happy. We never thought of another option," De la Fuente said.
"I thank the RFEF for their effort. I feel even happier than I was because I have been so well treated. We work from stability."
Spain powered to a record-breaking fourth European Championship title last year, winning all seven of their matches in Germany.
La Roja will start their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign later this year, after the completion of the Nations League. In that competition, they face Netherlands in the quarter-finals in March.
Spain will be one of the favourites for the 2026 World Cup, boasting a young squad including teenage star Lamine Yamal.
"If I let myself be carried away by euphoria I could promise many things," said De la Fuente.
"But I only promise enthusiasm, effort and work to achieve our goals. Give everything to achieve something.
"We have a lot of football potential, but so do our rivals."
If De la Fuente sees out his extended contract, he will become Spain's longest-serving coach since Vicente del Bosque spent eight years in charge, during which they won the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.
