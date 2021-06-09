Spain's Euro 2020 players will be vaccinated against Covid-19 just days ahead of the start of the tournament after two squad members tested positive, the health ministry told AFP Wednesday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Spain's Euro 2020 players will be vaccinated against Covid-19 just days ahead of the start of the tournament after two squad members tested positive, the health ministry told AFP Wednesday.

Health Minister Carolina Darias was expected to announce that "Spain's national team will be vaccinated," a ministry spokesman told AFP just hours after the squad said it had set up a "parallel" lineup in case more players got infected.