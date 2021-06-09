UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain's Euro Players To Be Vaccinated Against Virus: Govt

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 08:54 PM

Spain's Euro players to be vaccinated against virus: govt

Spain's Euro 2020 players will be vaccinated against Covid-19 just days ahead of the start of the tournament after two squad members tested positive, the health ministry told AFP Wednesday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Spain's Euro 2020 players will be vaccinated against Covid-19 just days ahead of the start of the tournament after two squad members tested positive, the health ministry told AFP Wednesday.

Health Minister Carolina Darias was expected to announce that "Spain's national team will be vaccinated," a ministry spokesman told AFP just hours after the squad said it had set up a "parallel" lineup in case more players got infected.

Related Topics

Euro 2020

Recent Stories

Balochistan govt to present budget on June 18

6 minutes ago

Italy Saw Lowest Household Consumption in Decades ..

6 minutes ago

Two died in River Kunhar Naran

6 minutes ago

Expert Warns Price Floors for EU Carbon Emissions ..

6 minutes ago

Vietnam to postpone SEA Games until next year: sta ..

10 minutes ago

US to Watch Russia's Exercise for Possible Increas ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.