MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) Spanish football club Barcelona has officially announced its former iconic midfielder Xavi would be a new head coach of the team.

"FC Barcelona have reached an agreement with Xavi Hernández for him to become first team coach for the rest of the current season and two more seasons.

Xavi Hernández, a youth team product at Barça, has left his current club, Al-Sadd of Qatar, after talks held over the last few days with the owners of the club," FC Barcelona said in a statement.