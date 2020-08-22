MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Spain's FC Sevilla has won UEFA Europa League for the sixth time - more than any other football team - having beaten Italy's FC Internazionale (Inter) Milan with the final score 3:2.

Sevilla's goals were scored by Luuk de Jong (in the 12th and 33rd minutes of the match) and Diego Carlos in the 74th minute, while Inter's ones by Romelu Lukaku in the fifth minute from a penalty kick and Diego Godin in the 36th minute.

The match was held at the Stadion Köln in the German city of Cologne.

Sevilla won the UEFA Europa League (previously called UEFA Cup) in 2006, 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2020.