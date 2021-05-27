MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The Spanish football club Villarreal has won the UEFA Europa League, beating England's Manchester United in the penalty shootout.

The match ended with a 1:1 draw: Villareal's Gerard Moreno scored in the 29th minute, while Manchester United's Edinson Cavani in the 55th minute.

The epic penalty shootout ended with the 11:10 victory of Villareal.

The match was held at the Arena Gdansk in Poland on late Wednesday.