UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain's FC Villarreal Wins UEFA Europa League, Beating England's Manchester United

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 03:10 AM

Spain's FC Villarreal Wins UEFA Europa League, Beating England's Manchester United

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The Spanish football club Villarreal has won the UEFA Europa League, beating  England's Manchester United in the penalty shootout.

The match ended with a 1:1 draw: Villareal's Gerard Moreno scored in the 29th minute, while Manchester United's Edinson Cavani in the 55th minute.

The epic penalty shootout ended with the 11:10 victory of Villareal.

The match was held at the Arena Gdansk in Poland on late Wednesday.

Related Topics

Football Gdansk Poland Manchester United

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed witnesses signing of MoU to facilit ..

1 hour ago

Foreign assets up to AED392.4 bn by end of Q1&#039 ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC raises $1.64 bn through successful combined ..

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed meets board of Al Etihad Credit ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches new educ ..

3 hours ago

Humpback whale found dead on beach in France

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.