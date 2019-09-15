UrduPoint.com
Spain's Fernandez Wins Moto2 Thriller In San Marino

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 05:20 PM

Misano Adriatico, Italy, Sept 15 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Spaniard Augusto Fernandez snatched victory on the final lap to make it back-to-back wins this season in Moto2 at the San Marino Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Kalex rider followed on from his success in Silverstone last time out by winning a line to line battle with Italian pole sitter Fabio di Giannantonio.

Fernandez's audacious overtaking move on Di Giannantonio on the final lap of 25 secured his third success this season.

Spain's Alex Marquez -- younger brother of MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez -- consolidated his overall world championship lead after pipping Swiss Thomas Lüthi to third place.

Race standings: 1. Augusto Fernandez (ESP/Kalex) 41min 12.535sec, 2. Fabio di Giannantonio (ITA/SpeedUp) at 0.186sec, 3. Alex Marquez (ESP/Kalex) 1.283, 4. Thomas Lüthi (SUI/Kalex) 2.733, 5. Sam Lowes (GBR/Kalex) 8.764Overall standings:1. Alex Marquez (ESP/Kalex) 197 pts, 2. Augusto Fernandez (ESP/Kalex) 171, 3. Thomas Lüthi (Sui/Kalex) 159, 4. Jorge Navarro (ESP/SpeedUp) 155, 5. Brad Binder (AFS/KTM) 135

