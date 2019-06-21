UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain's Fernando Torres Announces Retirement

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 12:42 PM

Spain's Fernando Torres announces retirement

Fernando Torres, the former Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea forward who won the World Cup with Spain, announced Friday he was retiring

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Fernando Torres, the former Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea forward who won the World Cup with Spain, announced Friday he was retiring.

"I have something very important to announce. After 18 exciting years, the time has come to put an end to my football career," Torres, 35, said on Twitter.

Torres currently plays for Japanese side Sagan Tosu.

"Next Sunday, the 23rd at 10:00AM, local time in Japan, I will have a press conference in Tokyo to explain all the details. See you there," he added.

Torres left Atletico last summer to play in Japan after returning to his boyhood club in 2015.

He played 334 times in total for Atletico, scoring 111 goals. Torres also made 142 appearances for Liverpool, finding the net 81 times, and scored 45 goals in 172 matches for Chelsea.

Torres was a key member of Spain's 2010 World Cup-winning squad.

Related Topics

Football World Twitter Liverpool Tokyo Spain Japan Sunday 2015 All Chelsea Atletico Madrid

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat wants people to stop trolling Pakist ..

7 minutes ago

Study ties unhealthy gums to liver cancer risk

1 second ago

Artificial light during sleep puts women at risk o ..

3 seconds ago

How vitamin D helps fight treatment-resistant canc ..

5 seconds ago

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) nabs 3 terroris ..

12 seconds ago

CDA to launch state of the art traffic control sys ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.