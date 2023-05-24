UrduPoint.com

Spain's Football Federation Punishes Valencia For Racist Insults Against Real Madrid Star

Muhammad Rameez Published May 24, 2023 | 01:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has penalized the Valencia football club for racist insults shouted by its fans against Real Madrid player Vinicius Junior, including the closure of one of the stadium's stands.

On Sunday, Real Madrid lost 0-1 to Valencia in the away match of the 35th round of the Spanish national football championship, La Liga. The match was interrupted in the middle of the second half due to racist insults against Vinicius coming from the stands.

The RFEF ordered Valencia to close the Mario Kempes stand of its Mestalla stadium for five matches, and imposed a fine of 45,000 Euros ($48,500), according to the federation's statement released on Tuesday. Valencia can appeal the ruling within ten working days.

Valencia, in turn, disagreed with the RFEF's verdict and called it disproportionate.

The football club argued that the Federation's statement contradicts evidence provided by the police and La Liga, the national football league. Valencia stated it intended to get the penalties canceled and was ready to bring the matter to court.

On Tuesday, the RFEF canceled a red card and disqualification issued against Vinicius. During Sunday's match, the Brazilian player was sent off for punching Valencia's striker Hugo Duro in the face. It emerged that the video assistant of the match showed the chief referee an incomplete replay of the episode and, therefore, he did not see that Valencia's player had first grabbed Vinicius by the neck. Afterwards, the Real Madrid's player was found not guilty.

