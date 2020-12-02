The competition committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has decided to sustain a yellow card against Barcelona player Lionel Messi for paying homage to late legendary player Diego Maradona, the Sport.es. website reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The competition committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has decided to sustain a yellow card against Barcelona player Lionel Messi for paying homage to late legendary player Diego Maradona, the Sport.es. website reported on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Barcelona won against Osasuna with a four to zero score. After scoring the fourth goal, Messi took off his Barcelona shirt to show a Newell's Old Boys shirt, with number ten on its back, same as the one Maradona wore when he played for that team.

For that stunt, Messi received a yellow card. Later, Barcelona asked the RFEF to withdraw the warning, considering the situation, but the authority remained unwavering and also fined Messi 600 euro ($724) and Barcelona for 350 Euros.

The club is expected to file an appeal.

Maradona passed away on November 25 at the age of 60 from a cardiac arrest, prompting an outpouring of grief among football fans across the world.