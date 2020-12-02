UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain's Football Federation Retains Messi's Yellow Card In Tribute To Maradona - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 10:58 PM

Spain's Football Federation Retains Messi's Yellow Card in Tribute to Maradona - Reports

The competition committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has decided to sustain a yellow card against Barcelona player Lionel Messi for paying homage to late legendary player Diego Maradona, the Sport.es. website reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The competition committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has decided to sustain a yellow card against Barcelona player Lionel Messi for paying homage to late legendary player Diego Maradona, the Sport.es. website reported on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Barcelona won against Osasuna with a four to zero score. After scoring the fourth goal, Messi took off his Barcelona shirt to show a Newell's Old Boys shirt, with number ten on its back, same as the one Maradona wore when he played for that team.

For that stunt, Messi received a yellow card. Later, Barcelona asked the RFEF to withdraw the warning, considering the situation, but the authority remained unwavering and also fined Messi 600 euro ($724) and Barcelona for 350 Euros.

The club is expected to file an appeal.

Maradona passed away on November 25 at the age of 60 from a cardiac arrest, prompting an outpouring of grief among football fans across the world.

Related Topics

Football World Barcelona Same Euro November Sunday From

Recent Stories

PDM's uncalled-for narrative rejected in Multan, s ..

3 minutes ago

2781-kanal land retrieved

3 minutes ago

Sudan's Oil Reserves Estimated at 6 Billion Barrel ..

7 minutes ago

Stocks slide after vaccine-fuelled rally

7 minutes ago

Road mishap claims life in Quetta

7 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles death of mother-in-law of ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.