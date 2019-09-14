UrduPoint.com
Spain's Gasol On Verge Of Rare NBA-World Cup Double

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 01:18 PM

Spain's Gasol on verge of rare NBA-World Cup double

Spain's Marc Gasol is one victory away from a rare feat -- winning the NBA crown and a Basketball World Cup in the same year

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Spain's Marc Gasol is one victory away from a rare feat -- winning the NBA crown and a Basketball World Cup in the same year.

Only Lamar Odom, a double winner in 2010 with the United States and the Los Angeles Lakers, has ever managed that, according to basketball's governing body FIBA.

Now the centre Gasol, who played a key role in the Toronto Raptors' run to the NBA title, is on the verge of joining him in the history books.

The 34-year-old proved his enduring quality by saving Spain in Friday's double overtime victory over Australia to set up a World Cup final against Argentina on Sunday in Beijing.

He had 33 points, six rebounds and four assists after stepping up when his country needed him most.

Gasol, who also lifted the world crown with Spain in 2006, said he was less interested in his personal landmark and more motivated by what it means for his country.

"I just cherish every moment for what it is," the three-time NBA All-Star told FIBA.

"I don't try to double up. I want to give the maximum for every occasion.

"It is two completely different situations. I'm going to give my best to win a World Cup for Spain."Gasol admitted that playing matches every other day in China soon after a long NBA season was tough.

"I knew that committing to the national team this summer would not be easy physically because we were so lucky to stretch our (NBA) season and get away with a championship," he said.

